Red wine beef stew

It’s a fact: Red wine and beef are such an elemental combination. However, this wine-braised stew, tender and succulent, is the ultimate one-pot meal!
Ingredients:
-1½ kg shin of beef or stewing beef, cut into big cubes
– 2 onions, finely chopped
– 3 tbsp olive oil
-1½ cup of dry red wine
-1½ cup of concentrated tomato juice (Passata)
-3 bay leaves
-1 cinnamon stick
-1 tsp pepper seeds
-3-4 carnation cloves
-1 tbsp of fresh or dry thyme
-Salt & pepper
Method:
- Heat the oil in a large casserole. Put the beef in the casserole and fry in batches, adding more oil if necessary, until everything is well browned. Transfer beef to a another dish.
- Lower the heat and stir the finely chopped onion into the casserole. Cook it gently for 3-4 minutes until softened. Then, put the beef back in casserole, stir for 1-2 minutes and pour in the wine.
- Allow the 1/3 of the red wine to evaporate and pour into the casserole the concentrated tomato juice (passata) and 1 cup of water. Add bay leaves, cinnamon stick, pepper and thyme, and when the mixture is boiling, lower the heat, adding at the same time salt the pepper. Subsequently, cover the casserole and braise until the meat is very tender, approximately for 1 ½ hour. You can add some water if you think is necessary, and do not forget to periodically shake the casserole.
*Serving tips:
Stews are only half-finished without an accompaniment. Spaghetti seems the perfect accompaniment to your beef stew. If you wish, you can add grated cheese over the hot pasta.
Bon Appétit!