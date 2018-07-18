Papoutsosuko (prickly pear): A summer delicious fruit

Papoutsosyka or Fragkosyka belong to the family of Opuntia ficus -indica.

Papoutsosyka or Fragkosyka belong to the family of Opuntia ficus -indica.

They are wild fruits growing on cactus trees and have big spikes. Peeling the fruit can be quite hard but it worth the pain. These cactus trees can be found anywhere in Cyprus but you can also buy them from supermarkets or street markets.

They are ready for eating early on July to early September. You can use the fruit without its seeds for making a fresh salad or a healthy juice. It is not easy cutting them but wearing gloves and long clothes will help you avoid the big thorns and the taste worths the trouble. The cleaning of the thorns is not an easy case but you can search for videos on YouTube that will guide you throughout the procedure.

The health benefits of prickly pear include its ability to lower cholesterol levels, improve the digestive process, decrease the risk of diabetes, boost the immune system, and stimulate bone growth. It also helps strengthen blood vessels, prevent certain cancers, reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s, aid in weight loss, and reduce inflammation.

Every summer Cypriots are organizing a Papoutsosyko Festival at different villages.

Praxia Aresti