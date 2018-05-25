Octopus with Oregano

Ingredients:
(Serves 4)
1 kg octopus
½ tsp dry oregano
Pepper
3 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp vinegar or lemon juice
Preparation:
Clean the octopus thoroughly under cold running water.
Place the octopus in a pot with hot olive oil (1 spoon), cover and cook.
Simmer to bring out all the juices and continue cooking until the liquid is reduced and the octopus is tender. Add some water if needed.
Remove from the heat and drain.
Serve hot or cold, seasoned with oregano and olive oil/vinegar dressing or oil oil/lemon juice dressing.
Note: You can also cook the octopus on the grill. If the octopus is thick, cut it into small pieces before serving.