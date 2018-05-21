This is one of the best recipes for moussaka. You can either cook the vegetables in the oven or fry them like our grandmothers used to do. The choice is yours. You can also skip the vegetables you don’t like.

500gr. minced meat (pork or beef or mixed)

4 tablespoons of olive oil

4 medium aubergines

4 medium courgettes

4 medium potatoes

1 onion finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic chopped

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 little teaspoon of salt

1 pinch of pepper

1 fl. slightly concentrated tomato juice

1 tablespoon tomato pancake

½ teaspoon of sugar

1 fl. parsley finely chopped

2-3 tablespoons grated halloumi.

For bessamel:

4 flashes

2 tablespoons of butter

4 tablespoons flour for all uses

½ fl. grated halloumi

1 egg whipped

1 pinch of cinnamon

Salt Pepper

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 180 ° C. Cut the eggplants along, into thin slices and salt them. Allow them for 15-20 minutes to lower their water. Next, place them on a baking sheet with non-stick labels, sprinkle some oil and bake them in the preheated oven for about 25 minutes. Do the same with potatoes and zucchini, but do not salty but put them straight into the oven. If you want you can fry them.

Step 2

At the same time, pour the olive oil in a pan and sauté onion and garlic. Then add the minced meat and whip the wine. Allow to evaporate and pour the tomato juice, tomato paste and sugar. Stir the food 2-3 times and add cinnamon, pepper, salt and parsley.

Step 3

Remove the pan from the fire and, when the mince cools, strain it. Apply the potatoes to the base of a refractory pan. From the top you put a layer of zucchini and a layer of aubergines. Then put the mince and repeat the same procedure with the vegetables finishing with the eggplant.

Step 4

Make the béchamel. In a small pot, pour the butter and, when melted, put the flour. Stir 1-2 times and pour the milk. Allow to boil and add cinnamon, salt, pepper, halloumi and egg. When the béchamel has thicken, remove it from the fire and pour it over the aubergines.

Step 5

Sprinkle the surface with grated Halloumi and bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes or until the surface becomes brown.