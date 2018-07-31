Menu
Local Food

Meatballs & orzo (kritharaki)

By July 31, 2018 No Comments

Ingredients:

240gr. lean beef mince

1 medium carrot, grated

1 big egg white

1/4 of a cup whole grain bread crumb

1/4 tsp oragano

1/4 tsp pepper

1/8 tsp salt

2 tsps olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 medium celery, finely chopped

1 medium garlic clove, finely chopped

3 cups light chicken broth

500ml tomato juice

2 tbsps tomato paste

1/2 of a cup whole grain orzo (kritharaki)

1 medium zucchini, finely chopped

2 tsps fresh lemon juice

Method:

Step 1:

Preheat oven to 200 °C. In a medium bowl combine meat with finely chopped carrot, egg white, whole grain bread crumb and the half of oregano, salt and pepper.

Step 2:

Form approximately 32 meatballs size of a tangerine or a little smaller, and bake them on each side until golden brown.

Step 3: 

Preheat a pan with few spoons of olive oil. Saute onion, celery and garlic for 5 minutes.

Step 4:

Add chicken broth, tomato juice, tomato paste and the rest of oregano, salt and pepper.  Then add orzo, zucchini and the meatballs and cook for 1 minute.

Step 5:

Pour the lemon juice.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local Food
July 18, 2018

Papoutsosuko (prickly pear): A summer delicious fruit

praxia
Local Food
July 9, 2018

Cyprus traditional Breakfast

praxia
Local Food
July 9, 2018

Crushed wheat pilaf with sausages and halloumi

pavlou