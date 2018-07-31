Meatballs & orzo (kritharaki)

Ingredients:
240gr. lean beef mince
1 medium carrot, grated
1 big egg white
1/4 of a cup whole grain bread crumb
1/4 tsp oragano
1/4 tsp pepper
1/8 tsp salt
2 tsps olive oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 medium celery, finely chopped
1 medium garlic clove, finely chopped
3 cups light chicken broth
500ml tomato juice
2 tbsps tomato paste
1/2 of a cup whole grain orzo (kritharaki)
1 medium zucchini, finely chopped
2 tsps fresh lemon juice
Method:
Step 1:
Preheat oven to 200 °C. In a medium bowl combine meat with finely chopped carrot, egg white, whole grain bread crumb and the half of oregano, salt and pepper.
Step 2:
Form approximately 32 meatballs size of a tangerine or a little smaller, and bake them on each side until golden brown.
Step 3:
Preheat a pan with few spoons of olive oil. Saute onion, celery and garlic for 5 minutes.
Step 4:
Add chicken broth, tomato juice, tomato paste and the rest of oregano, salt and pepper. Then add orzo, zucchini and the meatballs and cook for 1 minute.
Step 5:
Pour the lemon juice.