Dating back to Phoenician times, Koupes are one of the island’s most ancient snacks. They are believed to have originated in Larnaka – the island’s oldest, continuously inhabited region.
This is a deep-fried handheld snack, shaped like a miniature American football. It has a crust made of bulgur wheat, which is stuffed with minced meat, onions, parsley and spices. Koupes are delicious served with a good squeeze of lemon juice. They also make an excellent snack for the fasting period, when the meat is substituted with mushrooms. You can find koupes at most local 24-hour bakeries and in some restaurants.
Courtesy of the CTO