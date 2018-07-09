Menu
Cyprus traditional Breakfast

This is what Cypriots used to eat daily for breakfast. Today, it is not something you would eat on a daily basis, but more on a difficult morning after Friday night or just on a weekend for brunch with all the family. Many hotels and restaurants serve Cypriot breakfast but not many in the traditional and actually tasty way.

So what does a traditional Cypriot breakfast include?

The main dishes are:
Fried Eggs
Halloumi
Olives
Tomatoes
Cucumbers
Toasted Athienitiko Bread
Butter
Honey
Bourekia with anari cheese or Almond Croissants

Drinks:
Water
Juice
Coffee

