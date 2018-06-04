Cyprus potato salad

Try this warm Cyprus potato and tomato salad with feta and oregano for a classic taste of the Mediterranean!

Ingredients

Serves: 4

4 large Cypriot potatoes, scrubbed and diced

1 large onion, halved and thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

400g tin chopped tomatoes

sea salt and black pepper

1 bunch fresh oregano or flat leaf parsley

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

250g baby spinach

100g feta cheese

Method

Prep:15min › Cook:15min › Ready in:30min

Place the potatoes in a pan and cover with salted water then bring to the boil and simmer for 4 minutes until tender then drain and cool.

Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan and fry the potatoes until golden. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Fry the onions, garlic and spices until lightly golden.

Place the potatoes back in the pan with the onions and add the tomatoes. Cook on a high heat to reduce the tomatoes slightly for about 3 minutes then add the spinach.

Remove from the heat straight away and gently toss the spinach so that it just wilts then add the vinegar and some of the chopped oregano or parsley.

Pour into a serving dish then crumble the feta cheese on top, sprinkle some olive oil, black pepper and more fresh herbs

Serve with some crusty bread.

Source: allrecipes.co.uk