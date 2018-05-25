Cuttlefish in Wine

Slow cooked cuttlefish in red wine is a fantastic recipe which uses many ingredients that you will find in your store cupboard.
Ingredients:
(Serves 4)
1 kg cuttlefish with ink
1 cup olive oil
1 cup red wine
¼ cup vinegar
1 cinnamon stick
1 bay leaf
Peppercorns
Salt & pepper to season
Preparation:
Clean the cuttlefish very well under cold running water. Do not throw out the ink.
Place the cuttlefish in a casserole dish, add the ink, olive oil, wine, vinegar, cinnamon, bay leaf, peppercorns, salt and pepper.
Cover and allow to simmer for 15-20 minutes. Add some water if necessary.
Serve cuttlefish in its own sauce.
