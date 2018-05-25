Menu
Cuttlefish in Wine

May 25, 2018

Slow cooked cuttlefish in red wine is a fantastic recipe which uses many ingredients that you will find in your store cupboard.

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

1 kg cuttlefish with ink

1 cup olive oil

1 cup red wine

¼ cup vinegar

1 cinnamon stick

1 bay leaf

Peppercorns

Salt & pepper to season

Preparation:

Clean the cuttlefish very well under cold running water. Do not throw out the ink.

Place the cuttlefish in a casserole dish, add the ink, olive oil, wine, vinegar, cinnamon, bay leaf, peppercorns, salt and pepper.

Cover and allow to simmer for 15-20 minutes. Add some water if necessary.

Serve cuttlefish in its own sauce.

 

Courtesy of the CTO

