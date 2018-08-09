Caprese salad with halloumi

Ingredients:
3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored
1 halloumi (round shape)
7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste
15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips
1 tsp salt
1 tsp oregano
½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
Method:
Step 1:
Slice the tomatoes and halloumi into slices. Arrange the salad on a serving platter or individual plates in an alternating pattern, with two to three slices of tomato for every piece of cheese.
Step 2:
Season with the salt and pepper to taste. Scatter the basil leaves, the green olives and the oregano over the top.
Step 3:
Drizzle with the oil.