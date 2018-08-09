Menu
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

By August 9, 2018

Ingredients:

3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored

1 halloumi (round shape)

7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste

15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips

1 tsp salt

1 tsp oregano

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Method:

Step 1:

Slice the tomatoes and halloumi into slices. Arrange the salad on a serving platter or individual plates in an alternating pattern, with two to three slices of tomato for every piece of cheese.

Step 2:

Season with the salt and pepper to taste. Scatter the basil leaves, the green olives and the oregano over the top.

Step 3:

Drizzle with the oil.

