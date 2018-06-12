Menu
Local Food

Bamia (Okra) with tomato sauce

By June 12, 2018 No Comments

Bamia is a vegetarian dish made with summer okra, tomatoes, onions, olive oil and seasonings.

It is healthy and light and can be served hot or cold. In season, it often appears as part of a meze meal.

Ingredients

1 kg. Bamies, cleaned and prepared as above

10 tblsps olive oil

2 medium-sized onions, peeled and finely cut

400 g tin peeled chopped tomatoes or 1 ½ cup grated tomatoes

3 tblsps red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

More red wine vinegar before serving, according to taste

3 cloves garlic – optional

2 tbsps chopped parsley – optional

Method

Heat olive oil and lightly fry your onion and garlic until soft but not brown

Add bamies and gently stir for a couple of minutes or simply shake the pot

Add the tomatoes, salt and pepper and enough water to cover the bamies

Cover and allow to simmer on a low heat until the bamies are left with the liquid is absorbed and you’re left with an oily sauce (around 30 to 40 minutes)

Remove from heat and add vinegar and parsley to taste

 

Courtesy of the CTO

