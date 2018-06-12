Bamia (Okra) with tomato sauce

Bamia is a vegetarian dish made with summer okra, tomatoes, onions, olive oil and seasonings.
It is healthy and light and can be served hot or cold. In season, it often appears as part of a meze meal.
Ingredients
1 kg. Bamies, cleaned and prepared as above
10 tblsps olive oil
2 medium-sized onions, peeled and finely cut
400 g tin peeled chopped tomatoes or 1 ½ cup grated tomatoes
3 tblsps red wine vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
More red wine vinegar before serving, according to taste
3 cloves garlic – optional
2 tbsps chopped parsley – optional
Method
Heat olive oil and lightly fry your onion and garlic until soft but not brown
Add bamies and gently stir for a couple of minutes or simply shake the pot
Add the tomatoes, salt and pepper and enough water to cover the bamies
Cover and allow to simmer on a low heat until the bamies are left with the liquid is absorbed and you’re left with an oily sauce (around 30 to 40 minutes)
Remove from heat and add vinegar and parsley to taste
Courtesy of the CTO