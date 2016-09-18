Talks at a crossroads

By Lefteris Adilinis

RoC President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will be in New York this coming week trying to maintain the momentum of the peace process in a tripartite meeting with the UN Secretary General.

Diplomatic sources told the Cyprus Weekly that a road map defining the next steps and some fresh ideas for a property settlement will be the most probable outcome of the meeting with Ban Ki-moon.

We understand that both leaders will go to the American metropolis with an open mind, knowing that if they don’t reach an understanding on the property issue the process is in danger of a serious stalemate or even collapse.

Right now, the Turkish Cypriots do not accept population movement from properties, a position that makes the discussion of territorial adjustments very difficult. The Greek Cypriot side has made clear to all parties involved in the process that with no improvement on the Annan Plan’s property and territory provision, there won’t be a deal, simply because it would be rejected by voters in the south.

Meetings with Ban abroad

Progress on properties will open up the discussion on territory and security that is expected to take place in a second round of intensive talks on the island after the leaders’ return from New York. Anastasiades and Akinci have already asked the UN Secretary General to take a more active role in the process.

Insiders told the Cyprus Weekly that the request allows Ban to call meetings with the leaders abroad in order to resolve outstanding issues. This format has been used in the past – such as the Greentree talks at a mansion in Long Island involving Demetris Christofias and Dervis Eroglu in November 2011 and January 2011.

It is considered to be the right forum for agreeing sensitive trade-offs, such as the rotating presidency of the federal state – a Turkish Cypriot demand – and a final deal on guarantees, a very sensitive area for the Greek Cypriots.

State of play

Negotiations over the last 16 months as well as the first round of intensive talks have produced convergences on four of the six aspects of the Cyprus problem, namely on governance, economy, European Union affairs and partly on properties. On the latter chapter there is an understanding on different criteria, but the sides cannot agree on who has the first say on a property – the initial owner or the current user.

On territory, the contentious issues involve the return or not of Morphou to Greek Cypriot control and naming part of the Karpas Peninsula as a federal area.

Turkey and Turkish Cypriots have discussed security and guarantees for the first time in the history of the Cyprus problem. They propose Turkey remain a guarantor only for the northern part of Cyprus, the TC constituent state. The Greek Cypriots do not accept granting Turkey intervention rights and have proposed an international police force to take on the security of both the federal state and its two units.