Stillborn to be exhumed following family complaint

Police in Limassol have obtained a court order to exhume the remains of a stillborn child following a complaint by the family of medical malpractice and delays in conducting the birth of the child.

The child was delivered stillborn following extreme pains that were experienced by its mother. The child was buried at the Sfalagiotissa cemetery following a family decision.

The family members have since filed a complaint and Limassol police are in the process of taking statements from the parents, extended family and medics.

The exhumation is expected to take place soon in order for a post-mortem examination and the necessary histological and pathological tests to be performed to determine the exact cause of the child’s death.