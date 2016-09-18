Spanish work targets Cypriot theatre-goers

By Athena Karsera

Later this month, Greek-speaking theatregoers will have the opportunity to see a quality local production of Alberto Conejero’s award-winning play, La Piedra Oscura (The Dark Stone), thanks to a joint initiative by the University of Cyprus and Spanish Embassy in Nicosia.

Speaking to the Cyprus Weekly recently, the play’s director Konstantinos Aspiotis revealed how his cooperation with the university came about and elaborated on his hoped-for impact on local audiences.

“The proposal came through the University of Cyprus and its people,” noted Aspiotis. “The alumni office approached us as part of its programme of cultural events and activities. We have had very good cooperation in the lead-up to the show.”

Cultural undertakings

Thanking the university and officer Maris Labiri in particular, as well as the Embassy of Spain, for the opportunity, Aspiotis, also an actor and the voice of Lorca in the play, said he had been following the university’s cultural undertakings over recent years and had been impressed.

“They take care to take actions that are substantive, articulate and aesthetically-pleasing, so that students—and others—can have meaningful experiences,” he said.

Aspiotis added he also had a personal interest in Cyprus audiences and wanted to remain in contact with them.

Human-centred

The director described La Piedra Oscura as “a very human-centred story that unfolds over the course of one night at the time of the Spanish Civil War”.

It sees Rafael Rodríguez Rapún, Federico Garcia Lorca’s last love, imprisoned by Franco’s soldiers in a cell. “The cell is guarded by a young man named Sebastian. Rafael, due for execution the following morning, tries to convince Sebastian to go with them to an address in Madrid to save the last of Lorca’s work. It is a matter of life and death.

“Over this one night, we experience the drama of the civil war and also the essence of human communication.”

Conejero’s play has already been staged with great success elsewhere in the world, but is being performed in Cyprus for the first time. Aspiotis said this did not concern him as the director of this production.

“I really never think about whether or not something has been a success somewhere else. I direct a play when it speaks to me on a personal level and when I believe that what I will be sharing is relevant to the world. I believe the people of Cyprus will see themselves in this play,” he said.

Aspiotis said that, as the director of La Piedra Oscura, he was most interested in highlighting the relationship between two people who belong to enemy camps as well as how their characters change over the course of one night.

“I also wanted the poetic text to survive the work’s tough realism,” he said, adding: “I hope that the audience will love the show as much as we did, and that it will provide food for thought, even after they leave the theatre.”

Two performances

This production of La Piedra Oscura was translated by Maria Hadjiemmanouil and includes music by Themis Karamouratides, sets and costumes by Ilenia Doularidi and lighting by Takis Lykotrafitis. Maria Nicholaides was assistance director and Stylianos Nicholaides was producer. The cast is made up of Stavros Ragias and Yiannis Tsemberlides.

La Piedra Oscura will be performed at Nicosia’s Theatro Dentro only on Saturday, September 24. There will be two performances, one at 6pm and one at 9pm. Tickets are €12, reduced to €8 for students.

The venue is situated at 44, Enotitos St., Pallouriotissa. Call 22-894356 for more information and tickets.

(Photos by Takis Lykotrafitis)