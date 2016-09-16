S&P upgrades Cyprus to BB

Cyprus is just two notches off investment grade following an upgrade by rating agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P) on Friday.

S&P Global Ratings raised its foreign and local currency, long-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Cyprus to ‘BB’ from ‘BB-‘.

“At the same time, we affirmed our ‘B’ foreign and local currency short-term sovereign credit ratings on Cyprus. The outlook is positive,” S&P said in a statement.

S&P last upgraded Cyprus in September 2015.

The rating agency said that the upgrade “reflects our views of Cyprus’ stronger-than-expected economic growth and its further debt reduction, as well as steady improvement in the banking sector’s asset quality, in line with our last sovereign rating action.”

Good investment activity

S&P expects real GDP growth of 2.7% in 2016 “exceeding our March forecast of 2%”, following growth of 1.6% in 2015.

“Cyprus’ recovery is supported by resilient business services, tourism, gradually reviving private consumption, and construction.”

It notes that the restructuring in the financial sector is advancing, but expects “it will be a few years before the sector contributes to economic growth”.

The high level of non-performing loans (NPLs) remains a concern.

“We believe that the banking sector is reducing asset quality concerns, although we still view financial stability as a main risk,” it said.

The agency said that a number of ongoing and planned investment projects: in the first casino, hotel resorts, marinas, solar thermal plants, the hydrocarbon sector and business services “will underpin investment activity and contribute to domestic demand over the next several years”.

S&P expects average real GDP growth of 2.5% in 2017-19 and the unemployment rate to fall below 12% by 2018. Eurostat reported the Cyprus unemployment rate at 11.6% for July.

Cyprus settlement seen as positive

S&P sees a settlement of the Cyprus problem as a positive for the economy.

“In the long run, we also factor in the possibility of a reunification of the island, which would represent an important positive contribution to the country’s growth rate, despite initial micro- and macroeconomic challenges,” it said.

As regards reforms, the agency said, “we expect the government will proceed with the implementation of its public administration reform, related primarily to the wage bill, and its reform of property tax.”

S&P expects the debt/GDP ratio to fall below 85% of GDP in 2019 “including an asset swap with the Central Bank of Cyprus”. The long-promised debt swap was initially supposed to take place during the government’s bailout programme.