Sheridan brace keeps Carver afloat, AEZ hold Anorthosis

Omonia boss John Carver lived to fight another day on Saturday as Cillian Sheridan scored twice to see off Ethnikos Achnas 2-1 at the Dasaki Stadium.

The former Newcastle boss – who had been targeted by angry fans after their recent draws against Anagennises and Doxa – was without several key players, including top scorer Matt Derbyshire, but left with all three points.

Irish forward Sheridan had put Omonia ahead on 16 minutes with a neat finish but Ethnikos equalised through former player Yiannis Hadjivasilis on the hour. Ethnikos pushed back in the hope of snatching a point but Sheridan had other ideas after firing in the winner with 13 minutes left on the clock.

“My players really battled hard in this game and they gave the best response to the 1-1 draw [against Doxa in the previous game]. We had many injury problems which is why it was also so important to win.”

In the other game on Saturday, Anorthosis Famagusta’s stuttering season continued after they were held at home to newcomers AEZ.

The Zakaki visitors had taken the lead through Constantinos Pangalos who pounced on some slack defending by Anorthosis. Rayo leveled soon after for Anorthosis before Felicien Gbedinyessi struck with two minutes left to score what he thought was the winner.

But Anorthosis rescued a point in the final minute as Inigo Calderon headered in a stoppage time equaliser even though it was not enough to quell the frustration in the stands of the home supporters.