Selection in education

By Tim Potier

My return to the UK has coincided with the resumption of a long-running debate over the expansion of grammar schools.

During the 1960s and ’70s, these schools, able to select pupils at the age of 11, on account of their academic attainment, were largely abolished, as a comprehensive (non-selective) system was introduced. Those that failed their ‘eleven plus’, as it was known, would be sent to a different school, where the expectations on pupils would be lower.

The comprehensive system had its critics, claiming that it drove standards down. In reality, I do not think it was the system that was at fault, but the politicisation of education which distracted educators from the job society entrusted them to undertake: quite simply, to educate its children.

During the past two decades, those on the mainstream right and left of British politics have been able to find common ground on the need to establish variety within a comprehensive system, and the opportunity for individual schools to establish a reputation in certain fields.

All parents want to obtain the best education for their children, to enable them to achieve their goals in life, of benefit to society. However, what we have only recently begun to acknowledge is that children should be able to excel in a much wider range of disciplines.

It is sad that society is still inclined to quantify success on the basis of academic achievement at school and entry into a familiar and narrow list of occupations. Leaving school at the first opportunity is viewed as a mark of failure; studying certain subjects at university of limited value. Because it is natural, we are almost led to believe, that we should all aspire to become lawyers, doctors or accountants.

As a consequence, I frequently encounter people who apologise for their apparent lack of ability. Perhaps because I am an academic, such people feel the need to confess their alleged shortcomings to me, as society has, subliminally, inculcated them to feel inferior and secondary. In truth, it is I who feels embarrassed when I am faced with such moments. This is because I immediately recall all the things I was completely useless at whilst at school and remain incapable of doing.

Forgive the digression, but please allow me to give one example. I cannot draw, paint or craft. Indeed, I was so rubbish that my art teacher at school, Mr Price, used to allow me, alone in the class, basically to do my own thing. In sympathy, no doubt, he could see that I was never going to be Picasso and so there was simply no point torturing me with my continued failure.

I was grateful to him and I know he liked me, but I have always loved art and the happiest moments in my life remain those when I am alone and lost, in my own thoughts, in an art gallery, just marvelling at the ability of others to create works which I lack the ability to understand even how such can be produced. Yet, I am supposed to be educated and clever and therefore fine, because my own life has followed a particular path which societies generally appear to value.

Because of man’s natural instincts, it shall always remain a rocky path, but the journey towards civilisation continues. Technological development will continue to make our lives ever more exciting. This will help to create new forms of wealth for given societies ,and citizens will have to devise new ways of occupying greater levels of leisure time. To maximise happiness, parents and society more generally will have to value a much-wider range of occupations. In doing so, any society will then be able to remove itself from its self-inflicted straitjacket and devise an educational policy to suit all talents and interests.

To be fair, in recent years much greater emphasis has been placed on information technology, engineering and the natural sciences, but, in the process, the humanities and social sciences have been marginalised. Anyway, as I have said, many may wish to contribute in other ways: as farmers, shop assistants or builders. Society is one single whole and should not be divided into those who have achieved and those who have failed. This is why it is so important that children not be marked down as failures whilst still at school. Selection in education should, therefore, be kept to its absolute minimum.

Recently, I was in the company of a group of people, one of whom is a driver on the London underground. Truthfully, I wasn’t remotely interested in telling him what I did. Instead, I found myself hungrily asking him question after question about his own job. It sounded so much more interesting.