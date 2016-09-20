Saudi airlines says false hijacking alarm
September 20, 2016
World News
alert hijacking Manila plane false Saudi Arabia 2016-09-20
A Saudi Arabian airlines plane landed in Manila airport on Tuesday following a false alarm about a hijacking incident, an airline spokesman said.
The television said that flight 872 was travelling from the Saudi Red sea city of Jeddah to Manila.
It was isolated at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport after the pilot advised the control tower that the plane was “under threat”.
Saudi Arabia’s Ekhbariya television said the incident was over.
Check Also
An Afghan immigrant wanted for questioning in the bombings that rocked a New York City neighbourhood and a New Jersey shore town was captured Monday after being wounded in a gun battle with police that erupted when he was discovered sleeping in the doorway of a bar.
Vladimir Putin won even greater supremacy over Russia's political system after the ruling United Russia party took three quarters of the seats in parliament in a weekend election, paving the way for him to run for a fourth term as president.