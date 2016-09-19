Registration call for local elections

The Election Service announced on Monday that eligible to vote in the December 18 municipal elections in Cyprus are all EU citizens aged 18 and above and permanently living on the island.

But they must submit an application to be entered on the special electoral roll by October 3.

Once an EU citizen has been entered on this roll they remain registered as long as they are resident in Cyprus, unless they apply to be removed from the electoral rolls.

An application to vote can be made at any time to district administration offices, citizens bureaus, the Election Service and the website of the Interior Ministry (www.moi.gov.cy).