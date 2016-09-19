Latest News
RCB Bank counters Neofytou claims over casino interest

September 19, 2016 Local Business Leave a comment

“The only relationship RCB Bank Ltd has ever had with Mr. Miltiades Neofytou was the granting of the loan to Omonoia in 2012 when he was President of the football club and which was fully covered with his guarantee”, said RCB Bank in an announcement countering the claims made by Miltiades Neofytou in court today.

The announcement in full went on to read:

“While we understand the difficult situation Mr. Neofytou is in at this moment and the feelings of bitterness he has towards RCB Bank for taking continuous legal measures against him for not servicing the loan granted under his guarantee, we are left with no other choice but to categorically deny the confabulating rumours he has chosen to use in court.

Neither RCB Bank nor any of its executives have ever shown an interest in the casino business, either now or indeed at any time in the past. It suffices to mention that RCB Bank was not part of any consortium that took part in the process for obtaining a casino license under the current government, let alone during the previous one, since it is well known to everyone that the Christofias government was against the operation of casinos in Cyprus.”

