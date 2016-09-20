Primary, nursery school teachers in Wednesday walkout

Parents of children at state primary schools and nurseries will have to pick them up at noon on Wednesday as teachers prepare for a walkout in protest.

State primary school teacher union Poed last week announced the decision to strike and state nursery school teachers – including those working at community kindergartens where parents contribute to salaries and operating expenses – this week decided that they too would also be joining them. The strike over is the dispute concerning the status given to temporary teachers.

Poed said classes would end at noon instead of 1.05pm on Wednesday in protest over what they have described as persistent problems connected to staff numbers. Teachers will then attend meetings with union representatives from 12.30pm onwards.

Education Minister Costas Kadis and the head of the federation of parents’ organsiations last week said they were “dumbfounded” and “disappointed” by the state primary school teachers’ decision to strike.

The biggest dispute concerns the status given to teachers hired to deputise for other teachers.

While some have been given a year-long contract, others do not know how long their services will be needed and fear they will not be paid over the Christmas holidays even if they will be teaching when schools reopen.

Kadis has been stoutly defending the state’s decision arguing that the cabinet had decided to appoint an expert committee to look into and to suggest the best-possible staffing of schools. It was that committee which claimed that the hiring all the temporary teachers on a year-long contract was not feasible.

The minister went on to say that out of the 228 hired to ensure state primary schools had enough educators on staff this year, 103 had not been given one-year contract.

He did say, however, that steps would be taken to ensure they were paid over the Christmas break if their services were still required.