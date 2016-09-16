Cyprus President says Europe must come closer to its citizens

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said in Bratislava on Friday that Europe must find ways to come closer to its disillusioned citizens.

He was addressing the Informal Meeting of the 27 heads of state and government of EU member states in the Slovak capital who were discussing the bloc’s post-Brexit future.

Anastasiades also called for the role played by member states in on-going efforts to reach a Cyprus settlement to be strengthened.

“It is important that, through this dialogue, very specific steps are decided, which will be addressing the concerns of the citizens of Europe… problems that concern the Security of Europe, problems that concern the unemployment of the young in Europe, problems with Migration,” he said.

“Consequently, we consider the commencement of this discussion particularly important and we hope and we will work in this direction, so that, I repeat, very specific decisions are taken that impact the European citizens,” he added.

The discussion will be completed in March, in Rome, on the occasion of the completion of 70 years since the signing of the Treaty of Rome.

Anastasiades, accompanied by government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides and other officials, will fly from Bratislava to New York for the UN General Assembly on Saturday morning.

As well as for a scheduled trilateral meeting on the UN-brokered Cyprus reunification process with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and the UN chief on September 25.