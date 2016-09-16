President in New York with full agenda

President Nicos Anastasiades flies to New York on Saturday to take part in the annual UN General Assembly and not only, the government spokesman said on Friday.

“The President’s meetings focus on four subject matters, the first one concerning meetings with the five Permanent Members of the Security Council where the Cyprus problem will dominate the discussions,” Nicos Christodoulides said.

The second concerns the meetings of the President with Heads of State of neighboring countries, aiming at strengthening further the regional cooperation in the area, he added.

“We believe that this (the regional cooperation) sends messages both to the EU but also to the countries of the area: there are common challenges, but also common problems which obviously can be addressed better through common actions,” he also said.

The third has to do with the President’s public appearances at think tanks where he will speak about the Cyprus problem but also about the role of the Republic of Cyprus in the region.

The fourth concerns his meeting with the UN Secretary General in the presence of the leader of the Turkish Cypriot community Mustafa Akinci, after the General Assembly ends.

“A meeting which will provide the opportunity to present to the Secretary General the state of affairs (in the UN-brokered Cyprus peace talks) as it has developed today, but also (to discuss) how the process that is taking place can move forward,” Christodoulides said.