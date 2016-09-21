Perdikis: Dodgy contractors yet to face the music

Disciplinary action against the heads of construction companies involved in the Paphos Sewerage Board (SAPA) kick-back scandal is moving at a snail’s pace, according to Green Party Deputy George Perdikis.

Perdikis has asked for the issue to be discussed by the House Institutions Committee, noting that although 14 months had elapsed, the contractors had yet to appear before the Cyprus Contractors Council.

In a letter to the committee chairman Zacharias Zachariou, Perdikis says: “Since May 27, 2015, I have been trying to persuade the Cyprus Contractors Council to move ahead with disciplinary action against the construction companies that had, before the court, admitted to their involved in the SAPA kick-back scandal”.

Perdikis said the council’s chairman Antonis Koutsoullis had, when approached by the MP, merely likened the process to a court procedure and so refused to pass on any information on how it was proceeding.

Perdikis said that because there was nothing in the law to prevent the House from probing cases that were in the midst of disciplinary action, he suggested the matter be discussed by the Institutions Committee as soon as possible.

“These ladies and gentlemen have not only especial criminal justice as they have been declared prosecution witnesses but now appear to be untouchable,” Perdikis said his letter to Zachariou.

SAPA’s lawyers, meanwhile, have set their sights on recuperating losses amounting to €10million as a result of the corruption scandal that rocked the organisation several.

SAPA is set to lock horns with private companies and firms around the district that had allegedly been in cahoots with corrupt town officials during the SAPA scandal – in which the taxpayer was defrauded out of millions of euros.

The scandal had led to a number of high profile arrests and the imprisonment of former Paphos mayor Savvas Vergas. Several other officials are also on trial including another former mayor of Paphos, Fidias Sarikas.