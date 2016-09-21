Parents scramble as teachers strike

As parents and grandparents scrambled to fetch their children from state primary schools and kindergartens over an hour earlier than usual on Wednesday due to a teacher strike, Education Minister Costas Kadis insisted the work stoppage had been unwarranted.

Classes will continue as normal on Thursday morning.

Speaking to state radio, Kadis also shot down state primary teacher union Poed statements that schools remained 147 teachers short two weeks after pupils returned to class.

“From the day that Poed announced the action it intended to take, I have been calling on (union chairman Filios) Fylaktou to meet with me to hand over the information on schools that may have staffing gaps because that is not the picture we have at all,” Kadis said.

The Minister went on to say that the briefing he had received so far pointed not only to no gaps but also to overstaffing in some cases.

He also said that a school in Kambos had not opened yet because no Poed member had been wiling to teach there, adding that the state had decided to go ahead and purchase the services of a teacher instead, getting what he described as a three-figure number of applicants.

Poed last week announced the decision to strike and state nursery school teachers – including those working at community kindergartens where parents contribute to salaries and operating expenses – this week decided that they too would also be joining them. The strike is over a dispute concerning the status given to temporary teachers.

While some temporary teachers brought in to fill staffing gaps in line with a cabinet decision over the summer have been given a year-long contract, others do not know how long their services will be needed and fear they will not be paid over the Christmas holidays even if they will be teaching when schools reopen.

Kadis has stoutly defending the state’s decision arguing that the cabinet decided to appoint an expert committee to look into and to suggest the best-possible staffing of schools. It was that committee which claimed that the hiring of all the temporary teachers on a year-long contract was not feasible.

The minister says that out of the 228 hired to ensure state primary schools had enough educators on staff this year, 103 had not been given one-year contract.

He has also said steps would be taken to ensure they were paid over the Christmas break if their services were still required afterwards.

(Photo by Stefanos Kouratzis)