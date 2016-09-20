Parents concerned by pupil attacks at school

Parents at a Limassol gymnasium are up in arms after a 12-year-old boy ended up in hospital with head and neck injuries after being set upon by a gang of his classmates.

According to media reports, parents at the particular school have called on the authorities to take action saying gangs of pupils beating up their schoolmates had become an almost daily occurrence there.

According to the father of the first year pupil, his son had done nothing to provoke the group that attacked him and had been simply standing in the playground at the time of the assault during break-time.

The boy’s sister, in the second class at the same school, ran to the scene when she realised what was happening and found her brother covered in blood. She immediately called their father who rushed the boy to the hospital.

After being treated in the casualty department, the child was told to rest at home for a few days.

The school’s head teacher said that the parents of the boys involved in the attack had been notified and appropriate measures had been taken, going on to describe the incident as “an ordinary scuffle between pupils”.

But reports in Phileleftheros argue that many parents at the school are concerned that the incident is not being taken seriously enough.

The youngster is set to talk with police officers while the Education Ministry is also said to be monitoring the events.

Before the end of the last school year, another pupil asked Education Minister Costas Kadis to accompany him to school on his first day back after he was targeted for an attack by fellow classmates.

The minister did not actually accompany the child as requested but did take other action to prevent future incidents of bullying at the school.