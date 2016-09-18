Latest News
antonis-aresti-paralimpics

Paralympian Aresti finishes sixth in Rio

September 18, 2016 Local Sports Leave a comment

Cypriot paralympic track athlete Antonis Aresti finished has finished sixth in the 400m, category T47 at the 15th Rio Paralympic Games that wrap up on Sunday in Rio, Brazil.

Aresti, silver medallist in the Beijing Paralympic Games, finished sixth with a time of 50.07.

First place went to Cuban Blanco Ernesto with his time of 48.79, followed by Brazilian Ferreira dos Santos Petrucio on 48.87 while third place went to Austrian Matzinger Gunther with 48.95.

Last week, Cypriot swimmer Karolina Palendritou – a gold medallist in Athens, Beijing and silver medallist in London – finished fourth in the finals of the SB13 100 metres breaststroke with a time of 1.17.02.

A total of 4,000 athletes from 170 countries competed at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

