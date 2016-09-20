Paphos swimmer rescues sea turtle

A Paphos swimmer rescued an 80kg Caretta caretta loggerhead sea turtle after spotting it in distress underwater near the ‘Bania’ Municipal Baths.

Panayiotis Psomas on Monday morning saw the turtle which had a large fishing hook caught by its mouth and was trying to remove it with its front legs.

Psomas managed to approach the turtle and carefully remove the hook, leaving the sea creature free to swim off unencumbered.

Psomas is a member of the ‘Vrysouthkia Kelpetri’ Winter Swimmers of Paphos and told reporters the winter swimmers want to do everything in their power to make the increasing number of turtles spotted in the Bania area continue to feel welcome.

There were indications the turtle rescued by Psomas was still quite young as adult loggerhead sea turtles weigh approximately 135kg, with the largest on record weighing in at more than 450kg.

Loggerheads are considered an endangered species and are protected by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Untended fishing gear is responsible for many loggerhead deaths.