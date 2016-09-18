Oh, happy days…

By Melissa Hekkers

Anniversaries have a quirky way of unfolding. They define a certain moment in time. They recall certain persons who have made a difference in your life. They place the present on a distinct path merely by allowing one to assimilate the past, at least for a moment.

September 11 was what awoke this reasoning. Fifteen years ago was a turning point for life as we knew it, but it’s also a pivotal day that we can all go back to without much effort. We all know what we were doing at 8.46am of that gloomy date. This is perhaps the beauty of anniversaries: their capacity to take you back in time whilst hinting at the ‘journey’ you have been on since then, regardless of whether you are celebrating or commemorating an anniversary.

Roald Dahl’s 100th birth anniversary on September 13 was another blast from the past – though not similarly tragic as 9/11. Marking the work and persona Dahl left behind offers much more than the echoes of the attacks. On many occasions, his birthday has managed to evoke the growth and thus journey I have made year to year.

Of course, this has to do with the admiration I have for the author himself. Different anniversaries mark different people for different reasons.

I guess what I’m getting at are the ritualistic values that lie behind these events. Whether we like it or not, tragic or glorious anniversaries have the audacity to urge us to seek a better tomorrow, a better self, a better world.