Nostalgia ‘Africana Club’ Tribute at The Powerhouse

Nostalgia Parties is paying tribute to Nicosia’s hottest club of the 80’s – Africana Disco Club – with a party at The Powerhouse Restaurant at 10pm-2am.

What: Nostalgia ‘Africana Club’ Tribute @The Powerhouse

When: Friday, 23 September, 22pm – 2am

Where: The Powerhouse Restaurant, Tempon 3, Nicosia

Africana was a popular Nicosia nightlife haunt from 1980-1996 when the scene in the capital suddenly changed to a standing format with no booths and no dance floor.

The club was ahead of its time in the music scene, regularly sending its resident DJs to London to purchase the latest singles on vinyl. The club attracted an alternative crowd of students, foreigners and Cypriots, as well as a few noted characters who gave the place its timeless twist.

DJ Chris Angelo, one of the original DJs at Africana from 1986–1990, will re-create the 70s and 80s dance music that he used to perform, with an opening set by DJ Claudio.

Doors will open at 10pm, with music ending at 2am. Entry is limited and tickets costs €5 (or €7 including a donation to Αγκαλιάζω, which provides much-needed food support to local families).