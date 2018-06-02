Move to allow car rallies in state forests in summer

Cabinet has given the green light for international car rallies to be held in some state forests in the summer, satisfying a long-standing demand of organisers. But the measure is a compromise as it does not cover all of Cyprus’ forests.

Rallies were previously prohibited in the state forests in June, July and August. Under the new regime, the director of the Forestry Department will be able — in exceptional cases and under conditions — to allow them because of the keen interest of staging such events in Cyprus.