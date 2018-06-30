Menu
Ypsonas wildfire under control

June 30, 2018
The fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon at Ypsonas was put under control at around 17:25. According to the Fire Brigade, the wildfire, which was burning out of control for hours, destroyed 1/2 sq. km of wild vegetation and trees. Two buildings and two commercial vehicles were burned. Unfortunately, two dogs were victims of the wildfire as well.

Firefighting forces are currently trying to secure the area’s perimeter and contain possible rekindles. Two leased helicopters are still in the area and firefighters will remain there overnight.

Police are currently investigating the possibility the fire having been caused from the use of a spark-producing cutting tool.

