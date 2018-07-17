Yellow alert as inland temperature set to hit 40 C

The Met Office has issued a new yellow alert for Tuesday, saying temperatures inland will rise to 40 C, remaining at those levels on Wednesday before dropping on Thursday.

Its extreme high temperature warning for Tuesday is in force from 12 noon to 5.00 pm. The Met Office said that the public should be aware that high temperatures are expected. Some health risks amongst vulnerable people e.g. the elderly and very young are possible, it added.

According to the forecast, the weather will be mainly fine with temperatures rising to 40 C inland, 35 C on the south and east coasts and 32 C on the remaining coasts. It will be 31 C in the mountains with increased clouds at intervals in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the weather will be mainly fine, with increased local cloud at noon and in the afternoon on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will remain unchanged on Wednesday, but are expected to edge down on Thursday to average for the time of year. No significant change is expected ion Friday.