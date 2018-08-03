Menu
Local

Woman sought for swindling holiday makers

August 3, 2018 at 7:45am
By August 3, 2018 No Comments

Police are looking for a 37 year old woman — a travel agent  from Aradippou —  suspected of pocketing thousands of euro given to her for summer holiday packages.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, since the start of 2018  the woman had booked holidays for dozens of clients, asking they pay the full sum of the holiday.

But according to the news agency,  she would book the package paying only a small sum, pocketing the rest. It said that the suspect has siphoned off some €26,000, though police believe the sum may exceed €80,000.

Fifteen people on Thursday lodged a complaint at Aradippou police station with the police expecting the number to rise  today as it received a large number of  phone calls from aggrieved citizens last night.

Police have issued an arrest warrant.

You May Also Like

Local
August 3, 2018

Legal charges against Turkish Cypriot journalists should be dropped OSCE Representative tells Turkey

bouli
Local
August 2, 2018

Paphos man jailed for 18 months for fatal road accident

bouli
Local
August 2, 2018

New high temperature warning from Thursday evening to Friday 5.00pm

bouli