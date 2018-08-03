Woman sought for swindling holiday makers

Police are looking for a 37 year old woman — a travel agent from Aradippou — suspected of pocketing thousands of euro given to her for summer holiday packages.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, since the start of 2018 the woman had booked holidays for dozens of clients, asking they pay the full sum of the holiday.

But according to the news agency, she would book the package paying only a small sum, pocketing the rest. It said that the suspect has siphoned off some €26,000, though police believe the sum may exceed €80,000.

Fifteen people on Thursday lodged a complaint at Aradippou police station with the police expecting the number to rise today as it received a large number of phone calls from aggrieved citizens last night.

Police have issued an arrest warrant.