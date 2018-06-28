Woman held after Coral Bay hit-and-run released without charge

A 23 year old woman remanded in police custody following Sunday’s hit-and-run near Coral Bay that led to the death of a Briton and the injury of another was released without charge on Thursday.

The woman, who is Greek, was in the car driven by a 35 year old man who remains in police custody as police probe premeditated murder and attempted murder. He is suspected of having driven deliberately into the two Britons because they intervened when he assaulted the woman at a bar.

The woman was released after a police investigation determined that there was no evidence linking her to the actions of her companion. She is likely to be called as a witness for the prosecution.

Eye witnesses told police that she had exited the car after the incident screaming “you killed them, I do not want to go to jail.” Fishermen who rescued her after her companion drove their car into the water at Ayios Georgios told police she was in a state of shock. They said the 35 year old had gone to shore without trying to help her.

Police are continuing their investigation with dozens of statements taken from the bar, the scene of the hit-and-run and the port. Closed circuit TV footage from the area is also being examined.

The police had earlier been criticised for arresting the woman. Critics said she was a victim of family violence and should be released immediately.

