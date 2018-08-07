Woman drowns in Larnaca

A 49 year old woman from Larnaca drowned early on Monday evening at the CTO beach, in Larnaca’s Dhekelia area.
The Cyprus News Agency said Fotoula Stylianou, from Larnaca, lost consciousness while swimming. The incident occurred around 8.00 pm.
She was spotted by other swimmers who brought her to shore. She was taken by ambulance to Larnaca Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.
The cause of death will be established by a post-mortem.
SBA Dhekelia police are investigating.
