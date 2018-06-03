Menu
Woman drowns in Ayia Napa

June 3, 2018 at 9:43am
A woman was pulled unconscious from the sea in Ayia Napa early on Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at Famagusta Hospital, police said.

According to a police announcement,  a telephone call was received at Ayia Napa police station at 7.00 am about a woman floating unconscious in the sea off Nissi Beach.

Lifeguards from the hotel brought the woman to shore and she was taken by ambulance to Famagusta Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Swimmers in the area said the sea was calm. Police are investigating.

No further details were given on the woman’s identity.

 

