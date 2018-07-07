Woman charged with indecent assault of man under her care

A foreign domestic worker is on trial at the Nicosia District Court for indecent assault of the person under her care, Phileleftheros reported on Saturday.

She faces three charges of conspiracy, indecent assault and assault of a person she cared for because of the state of his health. It said the victim was a young, autistic man.

The paper said that according to the charges the woman immobilised the young man by chaining his leg to a chair. The assault was reportedly caught on cameras installed in the house. The complaint to police was made by a relative.

Appearing in court on Friday, the woman asked to be represented by a lawyer. The case was postponed before she was asked to answer to the charges, until she finds a lawyer.

The court asked for a report from the social services about the woman and the hearing was adjourned until July 12.

She remains in custody until then. The paper says another foreign carer is expected to appear as a prosecution witness.