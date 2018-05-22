What projects are in the works for 2018 – 2019?

Projects of hundreds of millions of euros are foreseen for the period 2018-2019, according to the Strategic Framework for Fiscal Policy. Roads, buildings and infrastructure projects are in the works.

Some of the most discussed projects are: the highway connecting Paphos with Polis Chrysochous, the redevelopment of Makariou, Evagorou and Stassikratous road, in the centre of Nicosia, and the construction of the new parliament building and the new Limassol stadium.

Here is a breakdown of some of the most important works ahead and their projected cost:

Roads:

Geroskipou connector road: € 3,5 million

Polis Chrysochous – Pafos improvements: € 1 million

Geroskipou connector road with KOT-Spiros Kyprianou: € 900 thousand

1st April Avenue, Paralimni, € 1,8 million

Makariou Street in Ipsonas, € 1.7 million

Kallipoleos Makariou Avenue, € 5,3 million

Redevelopment of Misiaouli and Kavazoglou street (Limassol) € 5 million

Renovation of Omirou Boulevard (including parking space) in Nicosia: € 7.5 million

The last three projects are co-financed (85%) by European Structural and Investment Funds

Buildings for 2018:

Kyperounta Pulmonary Clinic: € 4 million

First Aid department, Kyperounda: € 800 thousand

Renovation of the Psychiatric Hospital in Athalassa: € 2 million

Famagusta Court: € 2.5 million

Family Court: € 1.2 million

Limassol Fire Station: € 1,4 million

Vassilikos Fire Station: € 1,6 million

Traditional municipal market in Larnaca: € 7,8 million

Renovation of Nicosia Municipal Theater: € 9 million

Buildings for 2019:

First Aid Department in Makarios Hospital: € 1,5 million

Ministry of Foreign Affairs renovation: € 3 million

Migration department building: € 13 million

State General Laboratory: € 39 million

Parliament Building: € 80 million

Restoration of the Old Municipal Market (Nicosia): € 5 million

