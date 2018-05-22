What projects are in the works for 2018 – 2019?

Projects of hundreds of millions of euros are foreseen for the period 2018-2019, according to the Strategic Framework for Fiscal Policy. Roads, buildings and infrastructure projects are in the works.
Some of the most discussed projects are: the highway connecting Paphos with Polis Chrysochous, the redevelopment of Makariou, Evagorou and Stassikratous road, in the centre of Nicosia, and the construction of the new parliament building and the new Limassol stadium.
Here is a breakdown of some of the most important works ahead and their projected cost:
Roads:
Geroskipou connector road: € 3,5 million
Polis Chrysochous – Pafos improvements: € 1 million
Geroskipou connector road with KOT-Spiros Kyprianou: € 900 thousand
1st April Avenue, Paralimni, € 1,8 million
Makariou Street in Ipsonas, € 1.7 million
Kallipoleos Makariou Avenue, € 5,3 million
Redevelopment of Misiaouli and Kavazoglou street (Limassol) € 5 million
Renovation of Omirou Boulevard (including parking space) in Nicosia: € 7.5 million
The last three projects are co-financed (85%) by European Structural and Investment Funds
Buildings for 2018:
Kyperounta Pulmonary Clinic: € 4 million
First Aid department, Kyperounda: € 800 thousand
Renovation of the Psychiatric Hospital in Athalassa: € 2 million
Famagusta Court: € 2.5 million
Family Court: € 1.2 million
Limassol Fire Station: € 1,4 million
Vassilikos Fire Station: € 1,6 million
Traditional municipal market in Larnaca: € 7,8 million
Renovation of Nicosia Municipal Theater: € 9 million
Buildings for 2019:
First Aid Department in Makarios Hospital: € 1,5 million
Ministry of Foreign Affairs renovation: € 3 million
Migration department building: € 13 million
State General Laboratory: € 39 million
Parliament Building: € 80 million
Restoration of the Old Municipal Market (Nicosia): € 5 million
