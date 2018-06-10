Weather forecast until Tuesday

Sunday June 10 2018:The weather is expected to be mostly sunny. The temperature is estimated to reach 38 degrees (inland), 34 degrees at the coasts and 28 degrees in the highest mountainous areas.

Tonight, the weather will be generally mild in many areas of the island but with a few high clouds out there. Temperature will drop to 19 degrees in the centre, 22 at the coasts and 16 at the mountains.

For the next two days (Monday- Tuesday), the weather is expected to be sunny but a few high clouds may produce localised rainfall (on Monday), while a hailstorm may occur as well on Tuesday.

Temperature will drop slightly on Monday and remain the same until Wednesday, June 13 2018.