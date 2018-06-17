Weather forecast: Sunny with local clouds and isolated showers

Low pressure is affecting the region with Sunday afternoon to be mostly sunny but with local increased clouds expected to give isolated showers and or storms, mainly inland and in the south east.
Monday will start off mainly fine, but increased clouds in the afternoon are expected to lead to isolated showers. mainly in the mountains and inland. Temperatures will be 32 inland, around 30 in the south and east coasts, around 28 in the other coasts and 22 in the mountains.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar, starting off fine but with increased localised clouds leading to isolated showers, mainly inland and in the mountains.
Thursday will be mainly fine, but with local clouds in the afternoon.
Temperatures will rise slightly over the next three days.