Menu
Local

Weather forecast: Sunny with local clouds and isolated showers

August 4, 2018 at 10:21am
By August 4, 2018 No Comments

Low pressure is affecting the region with mostly sunny weather forecast for Saturday with local increased clouds expected to give isolated showers and or storms, mainly inland, in the mountains and in the north. Temperatures expected to reach 38 degrees inland and 32-34 on the coasts.

Sunday will start off mainly fine, but increased clouds in the afternoon are expected to lead to isolated showers mainly in the mountains and inland. Temperatures are expected to fall slightly.

Similar weather is forecast for Monday with temperatures rising on Tuesday, but with local clouds in the afternoon.

You May Also Like

Local
August 4, 2018

New arrest for possession of laughing gas

nicolaides
in-cyprusLocal
August 4, 2018

Motorcyclists cut off check point in memory of Isaac and Solomou

nicolaides
Local
August 4, 2018

Further drop in waivers for army conscripts

pavlou