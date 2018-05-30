Weather forecast: Clouds and localised rainfall until Sunday

Clouds, localised rainfall and storms, especially at the mountains would define the weather forecast for the next few days, until Sunday.

In detail:

On Wednesday in the afternoon clouds are expected to lead to localised rainfall and isolated storms at the mountains and in some parts of the centre, while a hailstorm may occur as well.

Tonight, Wednesday 30th of May 2018, the weather will be generally mild in many areas of the island. Temperature will drop to 17 degrees in the centre, 19 at the coasts and 10 at the mountains.

Tomorrow, Thursday 31st of May 2018, a few high clouds out there at midday may produce light showers. Temperature will reach 29 degrees in the centre, 26 at the coasts and 20 at the mountains.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday the weather will be partly cloudy, with localised rainfall and storms, both in the centre and at the mountains. Temperature will remain the same over the weekend.