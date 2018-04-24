Venomous snake found in Limassol school yard

A group of school students in Limassol got the surprise of their life when they found a venomous snake within the school grounds.

A snake whisperer, Giannis Angeli, has been called to remove the snake safely off the school yard. According to statements made by the snake whisperer, the venomous snake slithered out from a car’s bonne.

Car engines are a common spot for snakes to hide, as they regularly slither up into cars because they are attracted to the warmth from the engine, and they always like small places where they can curl up and stay hidden, Giannis Angeli said.