Vandalism at Paralimni’s Glyki Nero Beach

Paralimni Mayor Theodoros Pyrillis has lodged a complaint with police over destruction of municipal property at Glyki Nero beach. It is one of the three beaches where the municipality is offering free sunbeds and umbrellas this summer.

Pyrillis said that employees who went to the beach on Wednesday morning found that municipal property had been destroyed. A week ago, a number of sunbeds had been torched and thrown into the sea at a different beach.

“Last night some hooligans vandalised Glyki Nero beach where the public can use sunbeds and umbrellas for free,” he said saying this was attempt to drive people away from the beaches.

“Some people may want these beaches for their own use. This is unacceptable and Paralimni Municipality will not allow it. We will continue our social contribution to individuals and families who cannot afford to pay for sunbeds and umbrellas,” he said.

Pyrillis said that the offer of free sunbeds and umbrellas at the beaches of Potamia tou Kappari, Glyki Nero and at Freedom Beach would be continue next year and the year after.

