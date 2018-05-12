Vacations in Cyprus have become extra expensive for Cypriots

Cypriots need to spend a lot in order to stay in hotels in Cyprus during the peak season of July-August. Hotel owners adjust their prices seasonally so that their businesses can be viable even during the months in which they do not operate. The prices at the start of season skyrocket to a double, which means that a double room in a 4-star hotel would cost more than €1000 for week.

Additionally, 5-star hotels continue to be beyond expensive. A room in a 5-star-hotel in Paphos costs up to €280 a day in August. That same room costs €180 in May, with the price rising gradually as demand grows. The cheapest room in a 5-star hotel costs around €158 in August.

There is so much demand for hotel rooms during the period from July to August that Cypriots are only ‘allowed’ to book a hotel room if they keep it for more than four days. The sum required for a family to take a vacation within the island, will therefore be around €1000-2000 for a double room.