Useful preventive measures due to high levels of dust

The Ministry of Health has issued a new warning for persons belonging to vulnerable groups due to the high concentration of dust particles in the atmosphere today, Tuesday 22nd of May, 2018.
Vulnerable groups:
– children
-persons over 65
-persons suffering from respiratory diseases
-persons suffering from heart and lung diseases
– persons suffering from immunodeficiency
What they should do:
-Avoid unnecessary exposure to dust
-Avoid any type of outdoors physical exercise outdoors
-Stay in well-ventilated and air-conditioned rooms.
-If vulnerable citizens experience symptoms of dyspnoea, they should contact their physician or a First Aid Department.
-People with respiratory conditions may need to increase the dose of their prescribed medicines and are encouraged to use a protective mask when moving about.
