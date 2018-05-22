Useful preventive measures due to high levels of dust

The Ministry of Health has issued a new warning for persons belonging to vulnerable groups due to the high concentration of dust particles in the atmosphere today, Tuesday 22nd of May, 2018.

Vulnerable groups:

– children

-persons over 65

-persons suffering from respiratory diseases

-persons suffering from heart and lung diseases

– persons suffering from immunodeficiency

What they should do:

-Avoid unnecessary exposure to dust

-Avoid any type of outdoors physical exercise outdoors

-Stay in well-ventilated and air-conditioned rooms.

-If vulnerable citizens experience symptoms of dyspnoea, they should contact their physician or a First Aid Department.

-People with respiratory conditions may need to increase the dose of their prescribed medicines and are encouraged to use a protective mask when moving about.

Read more: http://in-cyprus.com/news/local/high-levels-of-dust-in-atmosphere-rain-later-today-may-help-wash-out-particles-from-the-air/