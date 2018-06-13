UNSG’s Special Representative holds meetings with Foreign Minister and party leaders  

UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in Cyprus and head of UNFICYP Elizabeth Spehar had a meeting on Wednesday with Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides. According to CNA, Christodoulides and Spehar discussed about the Secretary General`s report about the renewal of UNFICYP mandate, which ends on July 31, 2018.

Spehar also had a meeting on Tuesday with Democratic Rally (DISY) President Averof Neophytou and AKEL General Secretary Andros Kyprianou. UNFICYP spokesperson Aleem Siddique has told the Cyprus News Agency that Spehar is currently holding meetings on both sides of the island in listening mode. Responding to a question he said that she has no scheduled meetings for the time being with the two leaders, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

According to CNA, Spehar is to brief the UN Security Council on July 17. Cyprus` Permanent Representative to the UN Kornelios Korneliou has said that a report of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about his good offices mission in Cyprus is expected to be handed over to UN Security Council members on Thursday.

In its resolution adopted on January 30, 2018, the UN Security Council expressed its full support to UNFICYP and decided to extend its mandate for a further period ending 31 July 2018. It also requested the Secretary General to submit a report on progress towards a settlement by 15 June 2018, and on implementation of this resolution by 10 July 2018 and to keep the Security Council updated on events as necessary.

Source: CNA