UN: We are in contact with parties to seek way forward in Cyprus talks

The United Nations have said they are in contact with the parties “to determine a way to seek the outcomes of their reflection and their views on the way forward as regard the Cyprus talks.”

Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary Geneal António Guterres told the press on Monday that at the end of the Conference on Cyprus last year, the Secretary‑General encouraged all parties to reflect “in order to determine whether the conditions would mature again for a meaningful process in the future.”

The UNSG Spokesperson was asked to comment on statements made by the Cyprus Foreign Minister and the Turkish Cypriot leader as regards the SG`s intention to appoint a new envoy to explore the opinions of all parties involved on the resumption of the talks.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The latest round of UN-peace talks at the Swiss resort of Crans Montana ended without an agreement. Talks held under the auspices of the UN aim at reunifying Cyprus under a federal roof.

Source: CNA