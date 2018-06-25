UN SG to appoint senior UN official for Cyprus consultations ‘in coming weeks’

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres intends to appoint a senior UN official in the coming weeks to conduct consultations with all the parties, interested in the Cyprus problem, UN Spokesperson in Nicosia Aleem Siddique has told the Cyprus News Agency.

“As the Secretary General has made clear in his last report, he intends to appoint a senior UN official in the coming weeks to conduct consultations with all the parties,” Siddique said replying to a CNA question as to the next steps on the part of the UN after the Turkish elections as regards the Cyprus peace talks.

“For the UN that will be the next step,” he added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. A UN backed Conference on Cyprus last summer in the Swiss resort of Crans -Montana aiming to reunify the island under a federal roof ended inconclusively.